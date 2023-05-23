Playoffs open thread (May 23, 2023)

It’s Tuesday, May 23, and you all know what that means: it’s national taffy day. That’s gotta be the worst combo of anti-teeth/anti-tummy candy known to mankind. Before you tune in for tonight’s game, maybe eat a vegetable. I’m gonna cook some asparagus. Oh, also it’s national turtle day. That’s a better day than national taffy day. Let’s go with that instead. Thanks for reading this intro.

VEGAS AT DALLAS

8:00 PM

Vegas leads 2-0

“Guy is allergic to offense.” That’s what I said about Chandler Stephenson in his 2018-19 season review. The Caps traded him for a fifth round pick, and in exchange the Golden Knights got 186 points in 252 games, plus the OTGWG in Game 2 of this series.

He’s got three points — big points– in this series so far, and with other big Knights clearly playing hurt (Mark Stone most obviously), he’ll continue to be a deciding factor.

I wrote all that before Stephenson was a no-show at morning skate. He’s questionable for tonight with an illness. Dallas win confirmed.

