Playoffs open thread (May 23, 2023)

It’s Tuesday, May 23, and you all know what that means: it’s national taffy day. That’s gotta be the worst combo of anti-teeth/anti-tummy candy known to mankind. Before you tune in for tonight’s game, maybe eat a vegetable. I’m gonna cook some asparagus. Oh, also it’s national turtle day. That’s a better day than national taffy day. Let’s go with that instead. Thanks for reading this intro.
VEGAS AT DALLAS
8:00 PM
Vegas leads 2-0
“Guy is allergic to offense.” That’s what I said about Chandler Stephenson in his 2018-19 season review. The Caps traded him for a fifth round pick, and in exchange the Golden Knights got 186 points in 252 games, plus the OTGWG in Game 2 of this series.
He’s got three points — big points– in this series so far, and with other big Knights clearly playing hurt (Mark Stone most obviously), he’ll continue to be a deciding factor.
I wrote all that before Stephenson was a no-show at morning skate. He’s questionable for tonight with an illness. Dallas win confirmed.
Comments, ho!
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On