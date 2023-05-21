Playoffs open thread (May 21, 2023)

Finally, an afternoon game. A lot of people were grumpy that Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers played their elimination game at 10 PM on schoolnight, and I was one of them. 3 PM, on the other hand, is right my alley. Mow the lawn, drink a lemonade, watch the game, and then eat a burrito or something for dinner. That’s a good Sunday.

DALLAS AT VEGAS

3:00 PM

Vegas leads 1-0

I had picked the Knights to win this series in six games, but I’m wondering now if that might be too many games. The score describes a tight game, but Vegas should feel good about how well they controlled play. Dallas’ Hintz and Robertson scored two goals together, but they spent most of their shifts on defense, which suggests the Alec-and-Alex defensive pairing (Martinez and Pietrangelo) could be a good match for them. That’s what I’m going to be looking for this afternoon.

