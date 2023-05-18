Playoff predictions, third round: Peter vs Ian vs Keith, a coin

We are halfway into the playoffs. Err, we are halfway in by calendar, but really we’re more like 80 percent done by number of games. I feel like the conference finals are when the playoffs stop being “I’m just gonna turn on the TV and watch whoever thrash each other” and more like “ah yes, the pinched duel between Tkachuk and Burns continues apace tonight at 8 PM.” That’s still really good unless you hate the remaining teams, and I’m told a number of you do. Even if that’s the case, you will watch three out of four of ’em have their hearts broken soon. That sounds nice.

Time for predictions.

What do you really know abut Keith? You’ve been told Keith is a coin. Sure. Purportedly 21 years and and from Pennsylvania, you’ve been led to believe he predicts every series correctly half the time. Would you trust Keith?

Our results will appear in the table below, using the universally understood 🚽/🌮 score-keeping system.

First Round Peter Ian Keith FLA beat BOS 🚽 🌮 🚽 TOR beat TBL 🚽 🌮 🌮 CAR beat NYI 🌮 🚽 🚽 NJD beat NYR 🌮 🚽 🚽 DAL beat MIN 🌮 🚽 🌮 SEA beat COL 🌮 🚽 🌮 VGK beat WPG 🌮 🌮 🌮 EDM beat LAK 🌮 🌮 🚽 Second Round Peter Ian Keith CAR beat NJD 🚽 🚽 🌮 FLA beat TOR 🌮 🌮 🚽 VGK beat EDM 🌮 🚽 🚽 DAL beat SEA 🌮 🚽 🚽 Third Round Peter Ian Keith TBD TBD Finals Peter Ian Keith TBD

Carolina 🌀 vs. Florida 🐱

Peter: I have nothing but enmity for the Carolina Hurricanes, but how they play is undeniable. Four lines of forechecking pressure, identical in execution. It sucks to play against them; they’re so oppressive. I thought their series with Jersey would be fun, but I was so wrong. The smother the fun out of hockey, which is what they’ll do to the Cats this series. Carolina in 6.

Ian: It’s kinda impossible to bet against the Florida Panthers after they showed so such dominance in Rounds 1 and 2 against the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs. So I’m not, but I have this nagging suspicion I’m going to regret it and they’ll get dominated here. Carolina seems like the only team in the East that truly matches up well against them, but picking Matthew Tkachuk is a slam dunk. Florida in 6.

Keith: Florida in 6.

Dallas ⭐️ vs. Vegas ⚔️

Peter: I hope this series will be good. Jake Oettinger may finally be rebounding after a tough playoffs, and Roope Hintz’s next point will tie him for the postseason record. But Vegas is stacked: Eichel and Stephenson have been magnificent, and even a less-than-100-percent Mark Stone is still a terrific player. Can’t deny that depth. Vegas in 6.

Ian: There’s so much to like about Vegas, including burgeoning star Chandler Stephenson. But I think this series is going to come down to great goaltending and The Otter will do what it takes to get Dallas to the Cup Final… again. Dallas in 7.

Keith, a Coin: Vegas in 7.

Your turn. Drop [CITY] in [NUMBER OF GAMES] and call us wrong.