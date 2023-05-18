Playoffs open thread (May 18, 2023)

We have gone two full days without playoff hockey, and it has been a living hell. I spent the interim spiraling: being kind to koroks and getting bodied in the Depths.

But now that’s over and we return to the loffs, kicking off the conference finals now with a series that I have no idea how it’s going to go.

FLORIDA AT CAROLINA

8:00 PM

Tied 0-0

The Hurricanes are the best defensive team in the league but a lot. Their forecheck is more aggressive and productive than any other team by a lot. That had made them oppressive this postseason (and made their games kinda unfun), but I’m not sure what it’ll mean for the Panthers. The Tkachuk – Bennett – whoever (Verhæge, Cousins) line be the best of the playoffs, but are they about to hit a wall? I have no idea! Let’s find out!

Let’s hop on down to the ‘ments.