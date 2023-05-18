Playoffs open thread (May 18, 2023)

We have gone two full days without playoff hockey, and it has been a living hell. I spent the interim spiraling: being kind to koroks and getting bodied in the Depths.
But now that’s over and we return to the loffs, kicking off the conference finals now with a series that I have no idea how it’s going to go.
FLORIDA AT CAROLINA
8:00 PM
Tied 0-0
The Hurricanes are the best defensive team in the league but a lot. Their forecheck is more aggressive and productive than any other team by a lot. That had made them oppressive this postseason (and made their games kinda unfun), but I’m not sure what it’ll mean for the Panthers. The Tkachuk – Bennett – whoever (Verhæge, Cousins) line be the best of the playoffs, but are they about to hit a wall? I have no idea! Let’s find out!
Let’s hop on down to the ‘ments.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On