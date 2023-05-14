Playoffs open thread (May 14, 2023)

I think we’re past the phase of the playoffs where we get two games a day. There are just two series remaining, both on the west coast, and then we’re off to the conference finals. But before we get there, Connor McDavid must first face elimination. The Oilers will try to force a game seven tonight.

VEGAS AT EDMONTON

10:00 PM

Vegas leads 3-2

Alex Pietrangelo returns from suspension tonight, and he’s not happy about how it went down. “It’s pretty obvious what’s been going on,” he told the press on Saturday. “It was premeditated stuff, I’m pretty sure. [The Department of Player Safety] didn’t seem to care, but I’ll get up and take it. I’m not going to lay on the ice like what’s going on.”

If you’re confused about what premeditated stuff he was referring to, he meant Evander Kane’s recent edgy play. And, okay, that checks out, but how does that explain or excuse his overhead chop on Draisaitl?

Comments-ward.