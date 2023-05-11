Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo suspended one playoff game for slash on Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Thursday that Vegas Golden Knights defender Alex Pietrangelo has been suspended one playoff game for slashing Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. Pietrangelo will miss his team’s pivotal Game Five that will determine the new leader in the second-round series.

Pietrangelo viciously whacked Draisaitl across the arm late in Vegas’ 4-1 loss on Wednesday. Draisaitl was able to get up from the blow and does not appear to be injured despite its severity.

During the game, Pietrangelo was ejected and issued a five-minute major penalty for the slash.

Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo has been suspended for one playoff game for Slashing against Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.https://t.co/fK1Lswfwz6 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 12, 2023

The incident occurred with 90 seconds remaining in regulation with the game already out of reach for Vegas. The Golden Knights had their netminder pulled and Draisaitl had just sent an attempted shot wide of the yawning cage before the slash.

Pietrangelo has been Vegas’ ice-time leader in the playoffs, skating 24:37 per game.

In the NHL’s suspension announcement video, the narrator made sure to mention that the play occurred late in the game with the score out of reach. They also highlight how late the slash came after Draisaitl released the shot and how Pietrangelo completely disregarded the continuation of the play after the puck went wide of the net.

It is important to note that stick fouls on an opponent playing the puck are common and can usually be sufficiently penalized by the on-ice officials. In this case, the puck has been gone for some time before Pietrangelo chooses to ignore the play, raise his stick, and deliver a slash to a vulnerable area of his opponent with sufficient force for supplemental discipline.

Pietrangelo has not been fined or suspended previously in his 15-year NHL career.

The Oilers did not escape the game without their own suspension. Their top defender, Darnell Nurse, will also miss Game Five as Player Safety has upheld his automatic one-game suspension for instigating a fight within the final five minutes of regulation.

Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse has been automatically suspended for one game and Coach Jay Woodcroft has been fined $10,000 under rule 46.21, Instigating in Final Five Minutes of Regulation. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 11, 2023

Here’s the NHL’s press release on Pietrangelo’s suspension: