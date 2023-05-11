Peter Laviolette puts multi-million dollar Ballston home up for sale

After agreeing to part ways with the Washington Capitals in mid-April, Peter Laviolette and his wife Kristen have put their gorgeous, 7-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home in Ballston, Virginia up for sale.

The Laviolettes listed the home, which is a one-minute walk from the Ballston Quarter, through realtor Danielle Johnson of Roberts Real Estate. It has a $2,695,000 asking price.

The news was first reported by ARLnow’s Jo Devoe.

The single-family residential property located in Brandon Village was custom built and completed in 2018 but Johnson says the Laviolettes invested into the home to make it even more special.

They reportedly extended out their paved driveway, added an interior and exterior security system, an electric security gate, custom closets, electric blinds, and new landscaping. Not exactly changes that you make when you’re only expecting a three-year stay.

“So even though the house was unbelievable when they bought it, they put a lot of their own money into it with upgrades,” Johnson said. “The Laviolettes left before they were really ready or hoping to, but that’s hockey.”

The home was in such a prime location for the former Caps head coach that he could either walk or bike to work at MedStar Capitals Iceplex every day. It is also within walking distance of the Ballston Metro station.

After reports earlier in the year that the Caps would be offering Laviolette an extension, his somewhat quick exit was a surprise to some. The veteran bench boss told The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir that he and his wife plan to return to Florida where their permanent residence is.

“My wife and I had some conversations as the season ended as to what we wanted to do and where we wanted to go,” Laviolette said. “For us, the thought was just to go back to Florida. And like I said, there’s only so many jobs you don’t know if you get another one — you never do.”

With plenty of jobs opening up behind benches and with how the NHL operates regarding coaches, it would not be surprising if Laviolette isn’t right back coaching next season.

Photo: @realtor_daniellejohnson