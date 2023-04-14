Peter Laviolette out as Capitals head coach

The Washington Capitals announced that head coach Peter Laviolette will not return to the team after deciding to mutually part ways.

The team made the announcement on Friday shortly after 5 pm.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals and head coach Peter Laviolette have agreed to mutually part ways.https://t.co/gb9IHQu1Ol — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 14, 2023

“We are grateful for Peter’s leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said in a press release. “Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

The Capitals did not announce anything else about the rest of the coaching staff. Assistant coach Scott Allen is signed to a multi-year deal.

In his third and final year with the Capitals, Laviolette led the club to its worst full season in 16 years.

Laviolette was paid handsomely to help push a veteran Capitals club deep into the postseason but the team did not win a single playoff series during his tenure. The Capitals missed the postseason altogether in 2023 and was the eighth-worst team in the NHL.

Laviolette posted a 115-78-27 record from 2020 through 2023, but the team got worse every year under Laviolette’s leadership, seeing its points percentage drop from .688 (his first season) to an abysmal .488 this year.

Former Hershey Bears head coach Spencer Carbery is believed to be on the Capitals’ shortlist as a possible replacement. Carbery is currently an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The last time the Capitals relieved a head coach of their duties, the Capitals fired Todd Reirden on August 23, 2020, three days after they were eliminated from the postseason. Reirden had held the position for two seasons, both ending in first-round losses.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals and Head Coach Peter Laviolette Agree to Part Ways ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals and head coach Peter Laviolette have agreed to mutually part ways, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Laviolette, whose contract expires on June 30, will not return as the Capitals head coach next season. Laviolette was the 19th head coach in franchise history and led the club to a 115-78-27 record from 2020-23. “We are grateful for Peter’s leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons,” said MacLellan. “Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward.” The Capitals will conduct their final media availability session of the season on Saturday, April 15 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Players will address the media throughout the morning after 9:15 a.m. In addition, the Capitals will host a media availability with MacLellan at 12 p.m. All media availabilities will take place outside the Capitals locker room. The Capitals Rink at MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be closed to the public during all player and management interviews.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB