Hurricanes eliminate Devils 3-2 in overtime, Peter’s adoption experiment is over

The New Jersey Devils ended their season with a spirited Game Five defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes. (Note: So ends my series of adopting the New Jersey Devils.)
Dawson Mercer opened up scoring with what I think of as the platonic ideal of a 2023 Devils goal, a bunch of passes moving fast on the rush. Jaccob Slavin tied it early in the second period, possibly with a tip by Kotkaniemi or a Devil not to be named, then Timo Meier worked for a rebound in the crease to restore New Jersey’s lead, which vanished in the last minute of the second period, as Akira Schimd was screened from seeing Brent Burn’s outside shot.
In overtime, on the power play, Victor Fast ended the Devils’ season.
Carolina wins 3-2. They take the series in five games.
And so I shift to Zelda mode. Zelda and player reviews. I have a lot of those to write.
The Devils had 63 standings points in 2021-22. They had 112 in 2022-23. They’re a team in ascendency, but it’ll have to wait until the fall. They were beaten by a plainly superior team. Carolina vs Florida will be a great series.
And so ends my experiment of adopting the Devils. Frankly, I thought they had more in them than I saw this postseason. If you’ve been reading this series, then you know what I think they should do this summer.
