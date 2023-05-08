DJ Pauly D rocks Alex Ovechkin jersey during set at DC nightclub

DJ Pauly D was back in DC for a set late last week and T-Shirt Time meant Ovi Time.

The Jersey Shore star rocked an Alex Ovechkin jersey on stage during his Thursday, May 4, show at Soundcheck in downtown DC. The Adidas sweater was a Capitals’ red home jersey.

If this seems familiar, it’s because it totally is. During an Echostage concert in 2018, Pauly D appeared to wear the exact same jersey.

Pauly D, who recently shot the sixth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, has long had an association with the Capitals and Ovechkin. HBO’s 24/7 “Road to the Winter Classic” revealed that the 2010-11 Capitals used DJ Pauly D’s Beat Dat Beat as their post-game victory song.

In March of 2011, Ovechkin and Pauly D met and took a photo at DC’s Shamrockfest, where the deejay showed off a Capitals jersey Ovi gave him.

The next day, Pauly D attended a Capitals game and met with several Caps in the locker room after the game, including a shirtless Ovechkin.