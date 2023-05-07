Former Capitals broadcaster Rob Carlin hosts Washington Nationals pre- and post-game shows for MASN

Rob Carlin made his return to television this weekend, albeit for a different DC team. With regular host Dan Kolko temporarily out, Carlin stepped in to host the Nationals’ pre- and post-game shows on MASN.

Carlin’s role was familiar for Caps fans, as he’d previously held a similar position with NBC Sports Washington. He hosted the Capitals’ pre- and post-game shows from 2017 to 2020, covering the team’s historic 2018 Stanley Cup win.

It’s happening! I’ve got #NATITUDE and plenty of gratitude for the opportunity to do some live tv again! @masnNationals @Nationals pic.twitter.com/OFvf2kNmxi — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinTBD) May 6, 2023

Although technical difficulties delayed his debut, Carlin was on the air both Saturday and Sunday as the Nats faced the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I am so grateful that MASN gave me this opportunity,” Carlin told RMNB’s Ian Oland. “I’ve known Dan Kolko for a long time and I know he put in a good word for me during the off-season. I can’t tell you what that means to me! Plus, to be working with a lot of the tech guys I’ve known a long time felt great. It was just the first night, but I absolutely felt at home again!”

Carlin filling in allowed Kolko to attend the Kentucky Derby with popular former Nationals player Jayson Werth.

Carlin spent nearly a decade with NBC Sports Washington, working with multiple teams and winning a local Emmy for his football coverage. Before coming to DC, he previously hosted pre- and post-game for the New York Islanders.

Besides covering the Caps’ first franchise championship, he was also part of the broadcast team during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, rapidly adjusting to keep the show going safely. He and many other NBC Sports Washington personalities were let go in late 2020 amidst mass layoffs at the station.

Three years after his departure, Carlin told us that plenty of Caps fans reached out on social media when they saw him on MASN.

“That was the best part,” he said. “So many people saying such nice things was a little overwhelming.”

Rob added, “I’ll always have the Cup run in 2018 to keep me linked to Caps fans. But to get so much love on social media was incredible. From the bottom of my heart…. Thank you, Caps fans!”

It’s magical yet odd to be in an empty ballpark in DC while the #Nats are in Arizona… but I love it. Thoroughly enjoyed my weekend on the @masnNationals crew. Hope to do it again soon. Now, let’s get some runs and win this thing! #Natitude @Nationals pic.twitter.com/N0YSib83gL — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinTBD) May 7, 2023

Congratulations, Rob! It’s great to see you back on the air again.