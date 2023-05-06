Playoffs open thread (May 6, 2023)

Happy coronation day, my fellow royalists. I hope you had a quietly desperate celebration, in honor of our beloved king but also in disgust of common people everywhere. We are proletarian scum, working for a living in meager hope that we could relax this weekend and watch the Knights and Oilers thrash each other.
EDMONTON AT VEGAS
7:00 PM
Vegas leads 1-0
Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner had a bad night in Game 1, giving up five goals on 33 shots. That’s the chief reason why his team lost, though the overall stats kind of lie to you since Edmonton’s late-game push skews the numbers. I think the Oilers’ top six could be more than the Knights can handle, so once again I’m banking on a big night from Leon and/or Connor.
Onward to comments.
