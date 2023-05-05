Playoffs open thread (May 5, 2023)

Happy Friday, pals. We have just one game to watch tonight, but it’s going to be a good one. After getting humbled in Game 1, the Devils will be motivated to not suck in Game 2.

NEW JERSEY AT CAROLINA

8:00 PM

Carolina leads 1-0

Like I said, the Devils got worked in the series opener. Possession overall was close to even, but the Devils were flatly disallowed from running their style of offense. I’m wondering if this might be a very bad matchup for their rush-heavy gameplan. I’m also wondering if Lindy Ruff has any ideas other than looking at his fast young guys and saying, let ’em cook.

