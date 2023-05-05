Capitals sign AHL standout, Michael Sgarbossa, to two-year extension

The Washington Capitals re-signed a big depth player in their organization.

Hershey Bears’ first-line center, Michael Sgarbossa, agreed to a two-year extension that will keep him under the Capitals’ umbrella through the 2024-25 season.

Sgarbossa, 30, is part of the Bears’ leadership committee as an alternate captain. He was nearly a point-per-game player this season, tallying 58 points in 60 games. His 21 goals and 58 points were the second-most of his career. Sgarbossa also tallied a career-high five game-winning goals.

According to Cap Friendly, Sgarbossa will earn the veteran minimum, $775k, at the NHL level, but will be one of the highest-paid players in the AHL, receiving $525k there.

#ALLCAPS signed Michael Sgarbossa to an extension. 2 year / 2-way deal Breakdown in both seasons:

NHL: $775,000

The signing comes the day after Hershey eliminated the Charlotte Checkers from the postseason in the Atlantic Division semifinals. Sgarbossa had three points in the four-game series, scoring a goal in Game One.

Sgarbossa formed one of the most electric lines in the AHL this season with Mike Vecchione and rookie Ethen Frank, who earned an NHL contract in the spring.

Sgarbossa has played 65 games over parts of seven seasons in the NHL as well, chipping in four goals and 16 points. He’s played 17 games for the Capitals, all under Peter Laviolette, scoring two goals and registering six points.

Headline photo: Kyle Mace/Hershey Bears