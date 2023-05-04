Playoffs open thread (May 4, 2023)

Something about the second round is bringing out big goal totals. After Pavelski’s four-goal game on Tuesday, Leon Draisaitl matched him on Wednesday. And, of course, both of their teams lost.
Tonight we’ve got Toronto eager not to go down 0-2 and Seattle trying to shock the world. It’s all kicking off at 7 PM.
FLORIDA AT TORONTO
7:00 PM
Florida leads 1-0
The Leafs simply didn’t have an answer to the Panthers top line and that one guy I feel like I mention every time the Panthers come up in conversation. That was always going to be a big factor in this series, but here’s another: Sergei Bobrovsky saved 2.5 goals better than expected in Game 1. If he’s in prime Bob mode, this could be a short series.
SEATTLE AT DALLAS
9:30 PM
Seattle leads 1-0
It is becomingly increasingly hard not to love the Kraken. They had five goals in Game 1, all from really good players, plus one from Justin Schultz. Meanwhile, I adore that Joe Pavelski, in his first game in almost a month, scored four goals last game. He just needed a couple more to secure the win. He should pick it up a bit tonight.
