Playoffs open thread (May 2, 2023)

Just a few minutes late, here’s the open thread for the first night of the second round. You can almost hear the irritated bowels in Toronto.

FLORIDA AT TORONTO

7:00 PM

Tied 0-0

Ian and I both picked Florida to win the series; Keith picked Toronto. Either way, I think the mix of Tkachuk and the frothing Toronto media will make this a lot of fun. I’m going to keep an eye on TJ Brodie and his assignments tonight.

SEATTLE AT DALLAS

9:30 PM

Tied 3-3

I have no idea what to expect here. Miro Heiskanen will be the player to watch for me, but matchups can only get you so far against a team like Seattle, who got goals off 15 different players last round. Me and Keith, a coin, picked Dallas to win, but Ian has Seattle in 7.

Onward to comments.