Playoffs open thread (May 2, 2023)

Just a few minutes late, here’s the open thread for the first night of the second round. You can almost hear the irritated bowels in Toronto.
FLORIDA AT TORONTO
7:00 PM
Tied 0-0
Ian and I both picked Florida to win the series; Keith picked Toronto. Either way, I think the mix of Tkachuk and the frothing Toronto media will make this a lot of fun. I’m going to keep an eye on TJ Brodie and his assignments tonight.
SEATTLE AT DALLAS
9:30 PM
Tied 3-3
I have no idea what to expect here. Miro Heiskanen will be the player to watch for me, but matchups can only get you so far against a team like Seattle, who got goals off 15 different players last round. Me and Keith, a coin, picked Dallas to win, but Ian has Seattle in 7.
Onward to comments.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On