Playoffs open thread (April 30, 2023)

It’s Game Seven Sunday! Four teams, two teams, one outcome: half of them eliminated. We could see the greatest rego-season team of our era get first-rounded, and we could see a team in its second year of existence bounce the reigning Cup champions.
I think this is the apex of this sport. If there was ever a night I’d try to get a normie into hockey, it’d be tonight.
FLORIDA AT BOSTON
6:30 PM
Tied 3-3
Boston are the heavy favorites on home ice, but the Tkachuk-Bennett-Verhaeghe line has to be the best of the postseason, outscoring opponents 3-0 and controlling 79 percent of expected goals (where 50 percent would be even). Add to that the newfound vulnerability of Linus Ullmark, lit up for 6 goals on 32 shots the other night, now backing up for Jeremy Swayman, and I think we’ve got a good game ahead of us.
SEATTLE AT COLORADO
9:30 PM
Tied 3-3
This has been an eerily even series, and I’m a failure for missing so much of it due to sleep. Each team has scored 12 goals during five-on-five play, where the share of shots goes 50.3 percent to 49.7. I still think, thanks to their top-end talent, that Colorado is the better team, but if they can’t get their power play cooking, they may be done for the year.
Comments, ho!
