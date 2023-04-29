Radko Gudas uniquely scolded for some of his rough postseason play: ‘I don’t like when you try to sit on people’

The first round of the 2023 NHL playoffs has been incredibly physical and officials have doled out a whole bucketload of penalty minutes in response. One of the more rough and tough defenders active in this year’s postseason is Florida’s Radko Gudas.

Gudas is definitely not shy when it comes to throwing his weight around and trying to get under his opponent’s skin. That has been on full display in the Panthers’ first-round series matchup with the Boston Bruins.

So much so, that Gudas had to be warned by an official during Florida’s Game Five win on Wednesday to cease some of his behavior. It was an interesting and unique request from referee Frederick L’Ecuyer, to say the least.

“I don’t like when you try to sit on people,” L’Ecuyer tells Gudas during a stoppage in play. “They’re not a table or chair.”

The strange and somewhat hilarious discussion took place during the Panthers’ 4-3 win in overtime. Gudas does have 12 total penalty minutes in the series but somehow escaped any sort of punishment for treating his opponents like folding chairs in that victory from where the above video clip originates.

Gudas leads the Panthers in hits through six postseason games with 27 and is ranked tied for fifth in the league overall.

He has seemingly taken a personal liking to attempts at infuriating Bruins star forward Brad Marchand. One of those attempts did feature Gudas almost forcing Marchand to give him a piggyback ride after a collision along the boards.

While Gudas may be excelling at one aspect of playoff hockey, the Panthers have struggled mightily in more important matters at five-on-five with him on the ice. In his over 90 minutes of action, they have been out-attempted 105 to 72, out-scoring chanced 49 to 32, and out-high danger chanced 18 to 14. They have also been out-scored 3 to 1.

Florida did pull out another win in Game Six on Friday night so the record-setting Bruins will be forced to go the distance and play a Game Seven. Puck drop for that deciding matchup will be at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday.

Screenshot via NHL