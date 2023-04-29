Playoffs open thread (April 29, 2023)

Friday night’s games ensured we’ll have two games seven (#gaysev) on Sunday night, and tonight’s games might deliver three more. The Bolts will try to keep alive against the Leafs, the Rangers will search for scoring against the smothering Devils, and Oilers will try to put the Kings to bed.

Hockey kicks off at 7 with the Leafs game.

TORONTO AT TAMPA

7:00 PM

Toronto leads 3-2

Can you imagine a fan community as jammed up as Toronto’s? This will be their second chance to finish the series. They’re going to need to play much better than last time — in Game Five they shot 5.3 percent and got .900 saving from Ilya Samsonov during five-on-five play. I’ve been both surprised and disappointed by how much they’ve struggled in this series – especially that unlikely Game Three win.

NEW JERSEY AT NY RANGERS

8:00 PM

New Jersey leads 3-2

Outside Chris Krieder (five goals), the Rangers simply have not been getting the scoring they need. Tarasenko has two, five skaters have one goal each, and that’s it. Panarin is a no-show, Zibenejad too, and Lafreniere hasn’t had the breakout postseason some hoped for him. Could be the end of the line.

EDMONTON AT LOS ANGELES

10:00 PM

Edmonton leads 3-2

Game Five was a thunderous win for the Oilers, as they got six goals each from six different players. Even if he’s not lighting the lamp much directly (two goals in the series), Connor McDavid is still producing, putting up eight points. Still, consider me mildly stunned that Drew Doughty has been able to keep him relatively quiet during five-on-five play.

Onto the comments!