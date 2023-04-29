Dynamo Moscow makes qualifying offer to Capitals prospect Bogdan Trineyev, securing his KHL rights

The KHL’s Dynamo Moscow tendered qualifying offers to 22 players on Saturday, including one to Washington Capitals prospect Bogdan Trineyev.

The move allows Dynamo to keep Trineyev’s KHL rights as the team heads into its offseason. If Trineyev decides to stay in Russia past the 2022-23 campaign, Dynamo will have team control of him.

Dynamo Moscow has made qualifying offers to 22 players. Among them was #ALLCAPS Bogdan Trineyev – which will secure his rights.#LetsGoBuffalo prospect Nikita Novikov as well. pic.twitter.com/gFHq5jMmyd — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) April 29, 2023

Trineyev played last season on loan with Dynamo, skating in 39 KHL games and recording 13 points (2g, 11a). He added two more assists in five postseason games. The 2020 fourth-round draft selection’s time with the team ended after Dynamo crashed out in the first round of the Gagarin Cup playoffs to Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in six games.

The 2022-23 season was Trineyev’s first spending the majority of a season at the top level in Russia. The decision to loan him to Dynamo rather than have him play in Hershey was made last season and that agreement could be extended for 2023-24 as well. He could also make the full move over to the Bears and play in the AHL.

“Bogdan Trineyev is about to leave for Washington because he was on loan with us,” Dynamo general manager Alexei Sopin said in mid-March. “There is a preliminary agreement that he will spend the next season with us, but nothing can be guaranteed.”

Trineyev, who turned 21 years old on March 4, signed his three-year, entry-level deal with the Capitals in May of 2022. He got into his first two career AHL regular season games with the Bears this season after returning from Russia.

The young winger got to meet and hang out with the Capitals’ Russian contingent for the first time last offseason.

“When I was just driving to Washington, I thought about seeing Ovechkin, Orlov, Kuznetsov, and Samsonov only on TV,” Trineyev said of the experience. “This made it a little awkward. But Sasha Alexeyev reassured me. He said that it was only the first time, it happens to everyone, relax, and everything will be fine. I tried to relax, but it wasn’t normal.”

Trineyev is currently an extra forward on the Bears as they try to navigate the Calder Cup Playoffs. Hershey won their first game against the Charlotte Checkers on Friday 5-2.

