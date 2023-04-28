Playoffs open thread (April 28, 2023) MGM

Happy Friday, kings, queens and nb regents. You have successfully made it through another work week, and your handsome reward is four playoff hockey games — three of which in series that aren’t kinda boring like the Dallas-Minnesota won.

Now go dry off and let’s do that hockey.

CAROLINA AT NY ISLANDERS

7:00 PM

Carolina leads 3-2

Despite driving the flow of play, the Hurricanes are getting outchanced by the Isles, with New York getting 56 high-danger chances to Carolina’s 46. With Carolina racked by injuries, I’m not convinced they have this thing wrapped up just yet.

BOSTON AT FLORIDA

7:30 PM

Boston leads 3-2

Matthew Tkachuk has been supernatural this series. The Panthers have outscored the Bruins 5-2 during his five-on-five shifts. It’s been 4-7 when he’s been off the ice, so shutting him down is what the Bs have to do to advance to the second round. That’s going to the be the job of your friend and mine, Dmitry Orlov, Tkachuk’s main opponent.

DALLAS AT MINNESOTA

9:30 PM

Dallas leads 3-2

Combined, the Stars and Wild generate 16.8 high-danger chances per hour, which is slightly more than the Edmonton Oilers do alone. I blame Dean Evason’s Wild, who are playing a grinding style that is bringing pace — and fun — way down. I hope the Stars put them away, just to open things up a bit next round.

COLORADO AT SEATTLE

10:00 PM

Seattle leads 3-2

I don’t care what I need to do; I am staying awake for this one. Colorado’s best player, Cale Makar, returns after his one-game suspension as the Kraken attempt to win the first playoff series in franchise history (i.e. two years). A must-watch.

Meet you downstairs (the comments).