Capitals legend Reid Cooper signs amateur tryout with Boston Bruins’ ECHL team

Reid Cooper recently got his dream call to the NHL while sitting on his couch watching The Bourne Supremacy.

Now, he’s taking his talents to the ECHL.

The Maine Mariners announced that they signed the college goaltender to an amateur tryout. Cooper inked the deal before Game Three of the Mariners’ first-round playoff series against the Reading Royals.

The Mariners are the ECHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins.

🚨ROSTER MOVE🚨 Reid Cooper has been added on as an Amateur Tryout (ATO). Read more here: https://t.co/QMSRsKXJAA #CatchTheCurrent pic.twitter.com/PrYhScjxz3 — x – MaINe MarINers (@MarinersOfMaine) April 24, 2023

The Mariners, down 2-0 in the series, dramatically won the game in overtime after Alex-Olivier Voyer scored a power-play goal 14:58 into sudden death.

Cooper, wearing number 35, served as a backup to goaltender François Brassard. Brassard made 36 saves in the victory.

Cooper, who skates with Darcy Kuemper during his summers, first got on the map after signing an ATO with the Capitals on April 13th after Charlie Lindgren got injured. Cooper served as Kuemper’s backup and did not appear in the game.

“It just kind of happened to be me,” Cooper said. “Just really thankful. Can’t thank the Caps enough for the opportunity.”

Cooper’s biggest moment was making several saves on Alex Ovechkin, both in practice and during warmups of the game.

“I wanted him to go as hard as he could,” Cooper said laughing.

The deal with the Mariners gets Cooper another step closer to where he wants to be full time.

“Well, I mean my dream’s always been to play in the NHL,” Cooper said. “I guess we’ll go from here. This is obviously a great opportunity but we’ll see what happens throughout the summer.”

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB