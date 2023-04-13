Capitals sign goaltender Reid Cooper to amateur tryout agreement, will serve as Darcy Kuemper’s backup against Devils

The Washington Capitals announced that they signed goaltender Reid Cooper to an amateur tryout agreement before their season finale matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

Cooper will serve as Darcy Kuemper’s backup against the Devils after Charlie Lindgren was hurt in Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Bruins. Lindgren did not participate in Thursday’s morning skate.

Cooper played this season with Curry College (NCAA Div. III) in Milton, Massachusetts. He posted a 20-6-1 record with three shutouts, a 1.92 goals-against average, and a .935 save percentage in 27 games. He was named the Commonwealth Coast Conference Goaltender of the Year and Co-Player of the Year for his efforts.

Cooper also played three seasons at Robert Morris University. Before that, he played two seasons of Canadian junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Coquitlam Express, where he was teammates with Capitals goaltending prospect Clay Stevenson.

The move to go to an amateur tryout agreement, like the Caps were forced to do earlier this month with Mitchell Gibson, is due to just how cap-strapped the Caps are right now. There is no utilization of long-term injured reserve this late in the campaign so the team is unable to recall anyone from the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Here is the full press release from the team:

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB