The Jonas Siegenthaler game: Devils beat Rangers 3-1

The New Jersey Devils tied their playoff series against the New York Rangers with a convincing win on enemy ice. The unlikely star of the game? It’s ya boi Jonas Siegenthaler with a goal and an assist.
Jack Hughes scored on a beauty of a breakaway early in the first period. After a scoreless second, Vincent Trochek tied the game, snatching a big rebound two minutes into the third period. But Jonas Siegenthaler caught a crisp cross-ice pass and ripped a shot to the far side to make it 2-1 Devils. Ondrej Palat sealed the deal with an empty-net goal.
Devils win! Series tied 2-2.
Jack Hughes gets it going in a hurry! 🏃♂️🚨
I’m not going to tell you anything you don’t already know, but the Capitals really beefed it when they signed and played Zdeno Chara over Jonas Siegenthaler. Chara is a legend, but Siegenthaler is a special player whose best years were – and still are – ahead of him. Washington got a third-round draft pick in exchange for a player who just tied this playoff series.
