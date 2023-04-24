Playoffs open thread (April 24, 2023)

Happy Monday, RMNBers. Starting in just a few minutes, we’ve got a slate of games in 2-1 series. I know it’s not automatic that a team down 3-1 gets eliminated, but it’s almost automatic. The Devils, Lightning, Jets, and Kraken are going to be desperate tonight, and desperation makes for good hockey.

Let’s go.

NEW JERSEY AT NY RANGERS

7:00 PM

NY Rangers leads 2-1

Until the Dougie Hamilton overtime goal, I was convinced this series was over. The Devils are getting good performances, out of my fave Jesper Bratt in particular, but they haven’t been able to fly through the neutral zone and finish their chances at all. Bratt had the puck roll on him twice last game. If the Devils can find their offense, they’re going to come back.

TORONTO AT TAMPA

7:30 PM

Toronto leads 2-1

Saturday’s game was buckwild, featuring a fight between two 60-goal scorers. Tampa was very, very unlucky to lose that one – Tampa doubled them up in expected goals. But I am putting analysis aside for this series. I’m rooting for the funniest possible outcome, which is Toronto going like this: LWWWLLL.

VEGAS AT WINNIPEG

9:30 PM

Vegas leads 2-1

Michael Amadio was the double-overtime hero of Game Three, and he absolutely deserved it. His promotion to the top line was sudden an unexpected – he averaged 12 minutes a night and played just nine in Game 1. And yet here he is, a top liner rocking an on-ice expected goals percentage of 60.7. I love the playoffs.

COLORADO AT SEATTLE

10 PM

Colorado leads 2-1

Once again I fell asleep before the end of last game, so this is now the series I’ve seen the least of, which is a shame. As expected, the Kraken are spreading the scoring out – eight players have at least one goal. Not among them is Daniel Sprong, which is a bummer because I treasure this tweet.

Let’s go to the comments.