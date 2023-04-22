A series after all: Devils beat Rangers 2-1 in overtime

I don’t know the geography of the metro area, but I assume the series between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers crossed some body of water on its way to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Saturday night. (Note: I’m covering the Devils in these playoffs because I make poor choices and now I have to suffer the consequences.)
Chris Kreider continued his absurd playoff run with a two-on-one goal in the second period. Jack Hughes used a nasty shot on the power play to tie it up. A scoreless third period meant we got free playoff overtime hockey. That’s when Dougie Hamilton became the hero, taking a pass from Bratt to win it.
Devils win! Rangers lead the series 2-1.
One of the best two-way players in the #NHL goes stick on stick twice and create a two on one with Kreider scoring. Devils fan think it's a penalty. #NYR #NJDevils https://t.co/8p02Zg5aJH pic.twitter.com/ndiKOpEfBh
this is also how i have been watching the devils pic.twitter.com/9EKs3oBB7H
A happy ending, but by now it’s abundantly clear that I picked a bad team to adopt. The Devils of mid April are not remotely as fun as the Devils of October or November or February or March. Meanwhile, the Toronto-Tampa series is full of scandal and intrigue and fun.
I’m sure there’s something one could say about the types of teams that are not fit for playoff hockey. That’s generally said about one type of team that flames out but not said about the many more staid teams that lose every year. I don’t mean that to say “fun rush hockey” is or is not playoff-viable; I’m just saying I don’t think three boring games are convincing evidence of it.
I’m not sure the Devils are all that committed to playing their style of hockey. When they did try it, they won the game.
