Playoffs open thread (April 21, 2023)

It’s another big night of playoff (#loffs) hockey. The Hurricanes head to Long Island in hopes of putting the Islanders on the ropes. The Bruins hope to shake off a lopsided loss to the Panthers in Game 2. Dallas’ Roope Hintz hopes to rack up his fifth goal against the Wild, and the Oilers and Kings will face off in a game you can actually stay awake to watch since you don’t have work tomorrow.
Come hang out with us in the open thread.
Carolina at NY Islanders
7:00 PM
Carolina leads 2-0
The Hurricanes just lost Teuvo Teravainen to a broken hand, so it’ll be an even more depleted forwards corps trying to beat Ilya Sorokin.
Boston at Florida
7:30 PM
Tied 1-1
Matthew Tkachuk has been a game-breaker for the Panthers, recording three points (a goal and two primary assists) without being on-ice for a single Boston goal.
Dallas at Minnesota
9:30 PM
Tied 1-1
Roope Hintz leads all players in loffs goals with four, tied with Rangers’ Chris Kreider.
Edmonton at Los Angeles
10 PM
Tied 1-1
The Oilers seem like the better team during five-on-five, but they’re going to need more than Leon Draisaitl to score.
Have at it in the comments.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On