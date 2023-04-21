Playoffs open thread (April 21, 2023)

It’s another big night of playoff (#loffs) hockey. The Hurricanes head to Long Island in hopes of putting the Islanders on the ropes. The Bruins hope to shake off a lopsided loss to the Panthers in Game 2. Dallas’ Roope Hintz hopes to rack up his fifth goal against the Wild, and the Oilers and Kings will face off in a game you can actually stay awake to watch since you don’t have work tomorrow.

Come hang out with us in the open thread.

Carolina at NY Islanders

7:00 PM

Carolina leads 2-0

The Hurricanes just lost Teuvo Teravainen to a broken hand, so it’ll be an even more depleted forwards corps trying to beat Ilya Sorokin.

Boston at Florida

7:30 PM

Tied 1-1

Matthew Tkachuk has been a game-breaker for the Panthers, recording three points (a goal and two primary assists) without being on-ice for a single Boston goal.

Dallas at Minnesota

9:30 PM

Tied 1-1

Roope Hintz leads all players in loffs goals with four, tied with Rangers’ Chris Kreider.

Edmonton at Los Angeles

10 PM

Tied 1-1

The Oilers seem like the better team during five-on-five, but they’re going to need more than Leon Draisaitl to score.

Have at it in the comments.