Capitals vs Bruins live analysis and updates (April 11, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins game on April 11, 2023.

The Washington Capitals are back in action as they will take the Bostin Bruins on at TD Garden. Tonight marks the first time the Caps will play the Bruins since GM Brian MacLellan traded Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the team in late February.

The Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL. On Sunday, they set the NHL’s single-season wins record with 63. They are now one point away from the NHL’s single-season points record of 132, originally set by 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. After tonight’s matchup with the Capitals, Boston will have one more game: a road tilt against Montreal, Thursday.

The Capitasl will be without Alex Ovechkin once again. The team called up Henrik Borgstrom from Hershey before puck drop.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is a little after 7 pm. The Capitals are wearing their navy blue W alternates.

Lines

A couple former Caps get the start. pic.twitter.com/4mjuEj4nYA — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2023

1st Period

Snively-Backstrom-Smith and Fehervary-Carlson get the start. Charlie Lindgren will be in net and face Linus Ullmark. The Bruins started Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov on the opening faceoff.

Alex Alexeyev is down the tunnel after either a skate issue or his left knee gave out. Oh gosh.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.