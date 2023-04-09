Connor McMichael named an alternate captain of Hershey Bears with Mike Vecchione out with injury

Connor McMichael recently received a big honor from Hershey Bears head coach Todd Nelson. The Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick was named an alternate captain of the Bears with veteran Mike Vecchione out with an injury.

McMichael, 22, rocked the A during Hershey’s 5-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers at Giant Center on Saturday. Hendrix Lapierre scored a hat trick in the game.

Aaron Ness was the other alternate while Dylan McIlrath serves as the captain of the team

McMichael centered the second line during the game.

McMichael first got the honor from Nelson on March 17 in an away game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Vecchione was again out with injury.

This is not the first time McMichael has served on the leadership committee of his team. Connor was named an alternate captain of the London Knights during the 2019-20 OHL season. Alec Regula and Liam Foudy were co-captains of the team while McMichael and Cole Tymkin served as the alternates.

Photo courtesy of London Knights release

McMichael was also named the full-time alternate captain of Team Canada’s 2021 World Junior Championship team.

Photos: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears