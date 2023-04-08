Hendrix Lapierre scores first career hat trick for Hershey Bears 🧢

Hendrix Lapierre is having himself a night in Hershey. The talented prospect center scored his first career hat trick as a member of the Hershey Bears.

All three of Lapierre’s goals came on the power play and in the first two periods of Hershey’s game against the Charlotte Checkers. Both of his roommates, Vincent Iorio and Henrik Rybinski, assisted on one of the goals.

Lappy now has four goals in his last two games.

Goal 1

Back-to-back nights for Lappy with the opening tally – it's his 13th of the season! 🍎 Iorio

Lapierre’s first goal came 2:58 into the game. After a Vincent Iorio shot leaked through Checkers goaltender Mack Guzda, Lapierre skated around the net and poked it into the net. It gave Lappy game-opening goals on back-to-back nights.

But he wasn’t done there.

Goal 2

Nine minutes and 30 seconds into the second, Lapierre scored again after a set play by the Bears in their own zone. Instead of leaving the puck for Aaron Ness behind the net, Zach Fucale sent a stretch pass up the right wing to a hard-charging Lapierre. Lappy sped down the right circle and unleashed a beautiful wrist shot past Guzda for goal numer two.

Hat trick goal

Send in those hats! 🎩🎩🎩 🍎 Morelli

Lapierre’s third goal came with 2:51 remaining in the period. After a mad dash in front of the net, Guzda was out of position and Lapierre buried the rebound. Let the hats fly!

Lapierre’s three goals mark the first Bears’ hat trick at home since Axel Jonsson-Fjallby did so on Teddy Bear Toss Night in 2022.

Lapierre has five goals in his last six games after scuffling at the start of the 2023 calendar year.

