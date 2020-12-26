Canada names Connor McMichael alternate captain of 2021 World Junior Championship team

Connor McMichael is a Connor McCaptain.

On Saturday, before the team’s first game of the 2021 World Junior Championship against Germany, Canada named the Capitals’ top prospect an alternate captain.

“Per @IIHFHockey rules, @BowenByram and @Dylan_Cozens will take turns wearing the “C”, and @con91mcmichael will serve as a full-time alternate. Despite being unable to play, @kdach77 will remain Team Canada captain.”

McMichael was given the honor due to an injury Kirby Dach suffered against Russi during an exhibition game earlier this week. Dach fractured his wrist and will miss the rest of the World Junior Championship and time during the NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Video of Kirby Dach’s injury in Team Canada’s exhibition game vs. Russia. He went straight to locker room. Not great. #Blackhawks (🎥: @JDylanBurke) pic.twitter.com/gIdlPY4CJu — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 24, 2020

With Dach out, McMichael will not only fill the void on Canada’s leadership team but also on the first line where he figures to have a huge say on if this year’s team can repeat as champions.

Congratulations, Connor! Now go make us proud.

Headline photo courtesy of @HC_WJC