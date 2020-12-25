Connor McMichael to center Team Canada’s first line after Kirby Dach knocked out of World Junior Championship with fractured wrist

Kirby Dach’s injury will ultimately be Connor McMichael’s gain.

A day after announcing that Dach would miss the entire 2021 World Junior Championship due to a fractured wrist, Team Canada moved McMichael out of their bottom six and will have the Capitals’ blue-chipper center the first line.

Canada plays Germany at 4 PM on Saturday – their first game of the WJC. Canada is trying to repeat as champions.

McMichael, who had spent most of Canada’s selection camp on the wing of what was considered the top line, was moved back to his natural position of center on the third line after Canada’s final roster was officially announced. The move likely was done to spread out Canada’s top-tier talent throughout the lineup.

During Canada’s exhibition game against Russia on Wednesday, McMichael remained in the third line spot, centering Cole Perfetti and Peyton Krebs. The Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick was also utilized on the team’s first power-play unit.

McMichael was on the ice for Canada’s only goal, setting a screen in front on Jamie Drysdale’s game-winner.

🚨CROSSBAR AND SCORES! @HC_WJC gets the first goal of the game early in the 3rd thanks to Jamie Drysdale. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/rRvYhOdRsa — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 24, 2020

McMichael will look to improve his point total from last year’s tournament, where he scored seven points in seven games (5g, 2a). If Connor produces at the level he’s capable of, it’s possible he could get consideration for MVP or the WJC’s final All-Star Team roster.

The announcement also comes days after Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan revealed that McMichael would get consideration for the NHL team’s taxi squad during the 2020-21 season.

Merry Christmas everybody hope you have an amazing holiday season. Just wanted to say Thank you for all the support and well wishes.🎄🎁🙏🏼 — Kirby Dach (@kdach77) December 25, 2020

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB