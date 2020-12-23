Capitals considering Connor McMichael for taxi squad

During the 2019-20 season, the NHL will introduce “taxi squads” to rosters as insurance if there’s an outbreak of COVID-19. The taxi squad will feature four to six players who will make an AHL salary.

“We haven’t made any decisions on [who will be on it],” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said Wednesday. “We’re going to have training camp. Obviously, we have a couple new coaches. They’ll come in, evaluate our needs on the taxi squad, make some decisions after training camp on who will be there, and then go from there.”

While MacLellan was unsure who exactly the team will pick beyond a third goaltender like Pheonix Copley, there’s one high-profile prospect he admits is “a possibility”: 2019 first-round pick Connor McMichael. The Capitals’ top prospect is currently playing for Team Canada in the 2021 World Junior Championship and is on the cusp of being an NHL player.

“It depends,” MacLellan said when asked if McMichael would make sense in an overflow roster spot. “We’re going to have him come to camp after World Junior is over. He’s going to have to go through protocol so I don’t know how much camp he’ll get in. He’s a possibility for taxi squad. We’re not sure what the OHL’s doing. If they’re not playing.. playing. That’s going to factor into our decision. Maybe his performance at the World Junior and when he comes in. Did he take a big step forward? Where is he at development-wise? We’re going to talk about all those things. If it makes sense for him to be on the taxi squad, I think we’re open to it.”

Junior eligible players like McMichael, who are under 20-years-old, would normally only be eligible to play in the NHL or their junior team. MacLellan though said that “from my understanding,” junior eligible players could be on the taxi squad – a rare in-between that could stash top prospects in the NHL while junior leagues struggle to hold their seasons during the pandemic. The OHL is currently targeting February 4 to start its season.

“Obviously you don’t want young guys not playing and sitting on a taxi squad the whole year if there’s availability for them to play somewhere else,” MacLellan said. “I think it would hurt their development. And then also, if there’s not an ability to play it might be beneficial for them to be on the taxi squad. I think we’re going to balance development, what the coaches feel we need roster wise, and also, you can change your taxi squad as you go. You can take guys in and out. There’s flexibility there that we might take advantage of too. I think it’s going to be based on what our coaches think we need and development of players.”

McMichael scored 47 goals and 102 points in 52 games for the OHL’s London Knights last season. The prospect told The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir that he’s put on nearly ten pounds of muscle over the offseason as he’s waited for the delayed OHL season to start.

Here are the full regulations for the Taxi Squad via the NHL:

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB