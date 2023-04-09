Capitals provide some pain to the Penguins with loss to Panthers: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals had a chance to put a dent in the Florida Panthers’ playoff hopes on Saturday and balked at the opportunity. The 4-2 loss changed nothing in the Eastern Conference wild-card postseason picture which is bad news for Pittsburgh Penguins fans.
Great news for the rest of humanity though.
Tom Wilson scores his 10th goal of the season to tie the game 2-2. It marks Wilson's second point of the game (1g, 1a) and his sixth multi-point game of the season.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 9, 2023
