Panthers beat Caps 4-2 for Washington’s sixth loss in a row

The Washington Capitals sincerely tried to beat the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. They didn’t though.
After two disallowed goals for Florida, Dylan Strome crashed the net to put Washington in the lead. That lead lasted for two minutes, when Carter Verhaege scored after Nic Dowd got unlucky. Aaron Ekblad’s layup on the power play gave the Panthers a brief lead, but Tom Wilson caught them on a bad line change to tie it up late in the second period.
With one minute left in regulation, Matthew Tkachuk shot from above the circles and Barkov tipped it, then Sam Reinhart got the empty netter.
Caps lose. Their sixth in a row. They have one win in their last ten games.
Video review determined Matthew Tkachuk’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Capitals’ net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”
After initially signaling a goal, the on-ice officials huddled and changed their call to “no goal.” Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Sam Reinhart’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Capitals’ net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”
A springtime blue #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/lSfxYhYqvq
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 8, 2023
The Caps are not trying to lose, but they’re doing a spectacular job of it, improving their draft position with every game.
We’re almost done.
