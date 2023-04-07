Powerless and pitiful: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals matched up with one of the few teams below them in the overall NHL standings on Thursday night in the Montreal Canadiens. They ended up getting completely mauled 6-2.
Yep, that’s where we’re at this season.
Dylan Strome recorded the primary assist on Backstrom's power-play goal, his 40th assist of the season. Strome's 16 multi-point games this season rank second on Washington, trailing only Alex Ovechkin (20).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 7, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
