Quite the collapse in Quebec: Canadiens beat Caps 6-2

The Washington Capitals made the trip up to Montreal for what was their second-to-last road matchup of the season. It was a battle of two teams that will not be participating in this year’s postseason.
Dylan Strome sniped the game’s opening marker past Samuel Montembeault. Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia scored almost back-to-back shorthanded goals to give the Habs the lead. Brendan Gallagher and Armia added two more to double that lead.
Nicklas Backstrom added a consolation tally. Armia empty netter hat trick. Mike Hoffman, touchdown.
Canadiens beat Caps 5-2.
The Caps will get back on home ice Saturday when they host the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are still right in the thick of the playoff race.
