Anthony Mantha to miss game against Montreal with lower-body injury, Caps will play with only 17 skaters

The Washington Capitals announced Thursday afternoon that forward Anthony Mantha will not play against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury.

With both Mantha and TJ Oshie out of the lineup, the Capitals will play the Habs with only 11 forwards.

Mantha participated in practice normally Thursday morning, slotting in on the fourth line. The source of his injury is unknown. Mantha last played just over 10 minutes in Washington’s most recent game against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The Capitals now have only 17 healthy skaters, and will not have a full lineup to face the Montreal Canadiens. As of Thursday afternoon, the team only has $77,950 in available cap space.

By playing tonight’s game down a player, the Capitals will become eligible to recall a player with a cap hit of less than $850k until Mantha returns under the NHL’s emergency recall rule.

Mantha has 27 points (11G, 16A) in 67 games this season.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins