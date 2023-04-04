TJ Oshie and Trevor van Riemsdyk will not travel with Capitals to Montreal for game against Habs

The Washington Capitals are still without TJ Oshie and Trevor van Riemsdyk due to upper-body injuries. Both missed Sunday’s match against the New York Rangers, and it looks like that won’t change in the near future.

After practice on Tuesday, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette provided an update on the two’s status. Neither will travel with the team to Montreal for Thursday’s game against the Canadiens.

Laviolette had no new information on Oshie and did not clarify when the veteran forward could return.

“He’s not coming to Montreal,” Laviolette responded when asked whether Oshie would play again this season.

Both Oshie and van Riemsdyk appeared on Tuesday for the Capitals’ annual team photo day, but did not stay on ice for practice.

Team photo day with the boys pic.twitter.com/o6ZfaQlyIh — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 4, 2023

Oshie left last Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after the first period, and has not played or practiced since. How he sustained the injury remains unknown, though he has dealt with back problems for much of the season.

“He was banged up and couldn’t come back,” Laviolette said of Oshie after the game.

As of Saturday, Oshie was listed as day-to-day, according to the Washington Post’s Roman Stubbs.

The team also announced Saturday that van Riemsdyk will miss at least a week with an upper-body injury. The source of his injury is also unknown. If his recovery follows that one-week timeline, van Riemsdyk could return as early as April 10th against the New York Islanders.

After Thursday’s game in Montreal, the Capitals have only four games remaining in the season, facing the Florida Panthers (4/8), New York Islanders (4/10), Boston Bruins (4/11), and New Jersey Devils (4/13).

