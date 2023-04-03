Another loss as goaltending proves to be deciding factor: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals dropped their fourth game in a row on Sunday afternoon in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers. They now have just five games remaining on their schedule where they will hopefully keep losing and improve their draft pick.

That’s just the truth right now.

As I said in the title of this post, this loss from a purely statistical point of view came primarily due to the goaltending each team received. Natural Stat Trick had Darcy Kuemper allowing 1.55 more goals than expected and Igor Shesterkin stopping 2.28 more goals than expected. Not a great night for Darcy and a supremely good one for Igor.

Dylan Strome scores his 19th goal of the season to cut the deficit to 3-1. With the goal, Strome (19g-39a–58p in 76 GP) has established a new single-season career high in points (previously 2018-19: 20g-37a–57p in 78 GP w/ Arizona & Chicago). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 2, 2023

Connor McMichael extended his point streak in the AHL to ten games and Hershey beat the Cleveland Monsters 3-0. With the win they have clinched a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Aliaksei Protas scored and has a new career high in goals of four. Really hope he gets more of a look in the top six next season.

