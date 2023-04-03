Another loss as goaltending proves to be deciding factor: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals dropped their fourth game in a row on Sunday afternoon in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers. They now have just five games remaining on their schedule where they will hopefully keep losing and improve their draft pick.
That’s just the truth right now.
Dylan Strome scores his 19th goal of the season to cut the deficit to 3-1. With the goal, Strome (19g-39a–58p in 76 GP) has established a new single-season career high in points (previously 2018-19: 20g-37a–57p in 78 GP w/ Arizona & Chicago).
