Alex Ovechkin ejected as Rangers beat Caps 5-2

The Washington Capitals lost their fourth game in a row in a matinee home game against the New York Rangers. I dunno what to say, which is a bad sign since this is just the second sentence of a game recap that I am paid to write.
K’Andre Miller pounced on Darcy Kuemper’s vulnerable rebound to give New York the lead to start. Alexis Lafreniere made it 2-0 with a gorgeous play. Early in the second period, Kaapo Kakko got a lucky bounce to make it 3-0, but Dylan Strome banked a below-the-goal shot off Igor Shesterkin’s skate to keep Washington within two goals. In the third, Vladimir Tarasenko’s rush goal made it 4-1. Aliaksei Protas crashed the net to bring the Caps back within two. Mika Zibanejad got a power-play goal to make it a reverse Bailamos game, which is such an inside bit that maybe we should abandon it.
Caps lose.
ZERO HESITATION. ALEXIS LAFRENIERE. pic.twitter.com/R1u4yADQPA
— x – New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 2, 2023
No Joe B photo. This was the last national broadcast of this cursed season. Speaking of curses, here’s some humiliation:
Capital One Arena is a Rangers house now @rmnb pic.twitter.com/GuV73WW2ZQ
— Matt Pennybacker (@pennybacker) April 2, 2023
It’s my devout belief that this is the worst it’s going to get. The Caps are sputtering their way into the offseason, but a lot of what’s ailing them feels transitory to me. Their problems seem solvable – or like they’re destined to resolve themselves automatically after the summer. Some will take tough but obvious decisions. But it’s fixable.
Don’t get me wrong: today sucked. It was a blowout. Ovi had nothing. And it seemed like Caps fans were outnumbered in their home arena by New Yorkers.
But I don’t think it’s going to be like this forever. Let’s hold fast, enjoy whatever fun we can get, and look forward to the brighter days ahead.
