Capitals rock cherry blossom jerseys during warmups, drop new merch at Capital One Arena

The Washington Capitals took to the ice for warmups in cherry blossom jerseys ahead of their game against the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

The navy blue sweaters were designed by Taylor Kampa Olson and feature blooms around the Capitals wordmark, pink Weagle patches, and cherry blossom details on the numbers.

The activation comes in the same week the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom in Washington DC. Tiny merch drops that featured TKO’s cherry blossom design had been quickly selling out at the Capitals’ team stores.

The Capitals posted photos from warmups.

We also snapped some photos of the jerseys from the crowd.

The team is auctioning the jerseys off to raise money for the Monumental Sports and Entertainment foundation. The auction is live and will be open until Wednesday, April 12 at 3 pm. The auction is the only way for fans to get their hands on the jerseys, which were not mass-produced for sale.

The jerseys appear to be very popular already. The cheapest sweater available, as of 3:15 pm, is that of current Hershey Bear Dylan McIlrath, which is going for $750. The winning bid for Alex Ovechkin’s sweater is currently $4,550.

Cherry blossom jerseys were made for several Hershey Bears, including McIlrath, Vincent Iorio, and Bobby Nardella, as well as for the injured Connor Brown. All are included in the auction.

Fans can also bid on cherry blossom pucks, autographed by Capitals players and coaching staff. Besides current players, several former Capitals dealt at the deadline also autographed pucks for auction. Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, Marcus Johansson, Lars Eller, and Erik Gustaffson all signed pucks, likely some of the last memorabilia they produced as Capitals players.

🌸Our @Capitals Cherry Blossom Auction is open! Proceeds benefit MSEF. Check out auction items, bid or donate now at https://t.co/0CIXa39lF3#ALLCAPS 🌸 pic.twitter.com/N6us4FHVtE — MSE Foundation (@MSEFndn) April 2, 2023

The Capitals released another drop of cherry blossom gear for the game at the in-arena cherry blossom pop-up, but it sold out early on during the game.

Great morning so far at the D.C. Sports Cherry Blossom Headquarters pop-up on 7th and F Street! Pop back in for fans attending #CapsRangers with doors at noon to get your #ALLCAPS #ALLBLOOM🌸 merch. Entrance at Section 118/119. pic.twitter.com/138BhYTi6E — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 2, 2023

Some of the new items available included decals and pennants.

A limited selection of game-used Capitals memorabilia was available for sale as well.