Washington Capitals announce first cherry blossoms jersey

The Washington Capitals announced first ever cherry blossom themed jersey. The team will wearing the jerseys, designed by local artist Taylor Kampa Olson, for warmups on the April 2 game against the New York Rangers.

They join the Washington Wizards, DC United, and Washington Nationals with specially designed cherry blossom jerseys.

The jersey, inspired by DC’s famous cherry blossoms, features hand drawn blossoms around the front crest logo and inserted into the numbers on the back of the jersey. Kampa Olson drew the blossoms in carious stages of bloom, including the branches, buds, and full blossoms.

The Capitals jerseys will only be available via auction, with proceeds benefitting Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. The auction will open at washcaps.com/CherryBlossomAuction on April 2 at noon and run thorough April 12 at 3 p.m.

However, the team stores at Capital One Arena nd Medstar Iceplex will sell a variety of items, including shirts and hats, with the custom design. Merchandise items will also be available at the “DC Sports Cherry Blossom Headquarters” popup shop at Capital One Arena. The store will be open during the Capitals game on April 2 beginning at 10 AM, and will also be open during Wizards game days on March 22, 24, 28 and April 4.

Capitals Unveil Cherry Blossom Warmup Jersey

Jersey to be worn April 2 vs. NYR and auctioned to benefit Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals unveiled today a Cherry Blossom warmup jersey that will be worn during warmups on Sunday, April 2, when the Capitals host the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena at 1 p.m. The jersey, designed by Washington, D.C., based artist Taylor Kampa Olson of TKOPaintings, will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation). The jersey was inspired by Washington, D.C.’s, cherry blossom season and features hand-drawn blossoms incorporated into the Capitals logo, with white outlines symbolizing the blossoms beginning to bloom. The design continues into the numbering, which features the cherry branches, buds and blossoms. In addition to the autographed jerseys, the MSE Foundation fundraiser will also include signed pucks featuring the TKO Paintings cherry blossom design. The auction will open at washcaps.com/CherryBlossomAuction on April 2 date at noon and run thorough April 12 at 3 p.m. The Team Store at Medstar Capitals Iceplex and Team Store at Capital One Arena will also feature retail items with the design, including shirts and hats. In addition, the recently announced ‘D.C. Sports Cherry Blossom Headquarters’ pop-up store will also feature items on April 2, when the Capitals host the New York Rangers. The store is located on 7th Street NW, just north of F Street and next to the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro Station. All fans ticketed or not may access the store on 7th Street on April 2 from 10-11:30 a.m. Fans attending the game may also enter the store through the 100-level concourse, near section 118/119, beginning when doors open at noon. The pop-up store also features a Capitals cherry blossom T-shirt and is open the following Wizards game dates: March 22, March 24, March 28 and April 4. The store will be open beginning at 11 a.m. on March 22 and will remain open through the end of each Wizards game night when the pop-up store is open. Olson is a local artist who specializes in painting everything from abstracts and portraits to large murals and custom jackets through TKOPaintings. The Capitals have also partnered with TKOPaintings on other initiatives, including the Capitals Little Free Library, the 2022 custom playoff shield and various jackets and apparel, among other design projects.

Photos: Capitals