How to buy the Washington Capitals’ new cherry blossom merchandise

The Washington Capitals announced a line of cherry-blossom-inspired merchandise on Wednesday, designed by DC artist Taylor Kampa Olson. The design features a navy and pink Capitals logo, framed by hand-drawn renditions of DC’s iconic blossoms.

Players will wear the special jerseys in warmups on April 2nd against the New York Rangers, with the jerseys then going up for auction to benefit the MSE Foundation.

Though the jerseys won’t see a wide release, fans can purchase hats, tees, and sweatshirts with Kampa Olson’s artwork. The merchandise will release between now and April 2nd, with some already available.

Here’s a guide on where you can get your own cherry blossom Caps gear.

Note: product availability is subject to change.

MedStar Capitals Iceplex Team Store

SPRING HAS ARRIVED!! The Cherry Blossom collection has launched and its FABULOUS!! Hats, Hoodies, and Tees now all available in store! 571-224-0595 for phone orders! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/cMA7fpV3oQ — Capitals Stores (@ShopMedStarCaps) March 22, 2023

The Capitals’ team store, located inside of MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia, is the best bet so far to find cherry blossom gear. As of Thursday, they currently have t-shirts, navy hats, and sweatshirts available for sale.

Here’s what I found at the store on Thursday afternoon.

Photos: Katie Adler/RMNB

You can visit the team store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on weekdays from 11 am to 9:30 pm, Saturdays from 8 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from 9 am to 9:30 pm. If you want to watch a Capitals practice during your visit, the team’s schedule is available online, though subject to change. The rink is on the eighth floor of the parking deck.

Address

MedStar Capitals Iceplex

627 N. Glebe Rd

Suite 800

Arlington, VA 22203

The store said in a tweet it is also taking phone orders.

Capital One Arena Team Store

We 👀 you all asking about the 🌸 merch…! Available NOW at @TeamshopCOA, @ShopMedStarCaps and the D.C. Sports Cherry Blossom Headquarters pop-up on 7th and F Street! First limited drop today, more coming between now and April 2! #ALLCAPS #ALLBLOOM🌸 pic.twitter.com/WQzKyndE2k — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 22, 2023

Fans can also visit the team store at Capital One Arena to pick up some of the new merchandise. The team store only sells black snapback hats with a slightly different design as of Thursday, though they may receive more as the rest of the line releases and stock replenishes.

Photo: Ian Oland/RMNB

The team store is generally open from 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday-Saturday, as well as during Capitals home games.

Address

Capital One Arena

601 F St NW

Washington, DC 20004

Pop-up store at Capital One Arena

Spotted in the wild – an #ALLCAPS Cherry Blossom t-shirt! How sick is this pop-up? Come check it out D.C.! 🌸 https://t.co/UHEDawtPAT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 22, 2023

Cherry Blossom gear is also in-stock at the “D.C. Sports Cherry Blossom Headquarters,” also located at Capital One Arena. Fans will find t-shirts and black hats at the pop-up on March 24th, with more likely to come by April 2nd. The pop-up also features cherry blossom merchandise from other D.C. sports teams.

The pop-up store is open on a limited number of Wizards game days: March 24th, March 28th and April 4th. On those days, fans can shop starting at 11 am and the store will remain open through the conclusion of the Wizards game.

The pop-up will also be open on April 2nd for the Capitals’ game against the New York Rangers. On that date, all fans can shop from 10-11:30 am, with fans attending the game also able to shop starting at noon.

The store is located at Capital One Arena at 7th and F street.

Online MSE Foundation Auction

Though the cherry blossom jerseys won’t see a wide release, fans can bid on the jerseys worn by the team during warmups on April 2nd. The warmup jerseys will be autographed, and the auction will also include signed pucks featuring Kampa Olson’s design.

The auction will open at washcaps.com/CherryBlossomAuction at noon on April 2nd and will continue through 3 pm on April 12th. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB