Hershey Bears clinch first-round playoff bye as Connor McMichael extends point streak to 10 games

The Hershey Bears were shutout winners on Sunday as they took down the Cleveland Monsters for the second consecutive day. The 3-0 victory clinched a first-round playoff bye for the Bears and pushed them into first place in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

Capitals prospect Connor McMichael opened the scoring in the win and extended his point streak to an even 10 games.

McMichael put away his 16th tally of the season with 7:06 remaining in the first period.

Mikey stays hot 🔥🔥🔥 🍎 Snively

🍏 Nardella pic.twitter.com/IQnovNcVAS — X – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 2, 2023

Defenseman Bobby Nardella kicked off the play with an outlet pass that sent McMichael, Joe Snively, and Sam Anas in on an odd-man, 3-on-2 rush. McMichael fed Snively the puck at the blueline and the former Little Cap weaved his way into the slot before dishing back to McMichael for the one-time strike.

During McMichael’s point streak, he now has four goals and six assists. The 22-year-old centerman missed the first two months of the AHL regular season as he was on the Capitals’ NHL roster. Despite that, he still ranks fourth on Hershey in goals (16) and assists (21) and fifth in points (36).

McMichael was awarded the team’s postgame player of the game award by Snively.

Snives with some liney love to Mikey for today’s postgame Bear Head 🐻 pic.twitter.com/JQPzfKJXK2 — X – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 2, 2023

Garrett Pilon and Henrik Rybinski would add the additional two goals. Nardella finished with two assists and Hendrix Lapierre also grabbed an apple. The big star of the game was in Hershey’s net though as Zach Fucale stopped all 29 shots he faced.

Fucale was named the second star of the game after his second shutout of the season. In 36 games for the Bears this season, Fucale has amassed a 20-10-4 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. The Quebec native has won 20 games in a single season for just the second time in his pro hockey career.

Hershey has earned at least one point in each of their last nine games.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears