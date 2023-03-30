The Capitals gave renewing season ticket holders a piece of the net Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th career goal on

The Washington Capitals had a great gift for fans who renewed their season tickets for next year.

The team presented those fans with a framed piece of the net that Alex Ovechkin scored his milestone 800th career goal on.

Capitals fan Alexander O’Reilly was kind enough to share photos of the piece.

Fans were first able to pick up the gift at Capital One Arena during Wednesday’s New York Islanders game.

The net is from the United Center goal frame where Ovechkin scored a hat trick on December 13, 2022, against Petr Mrazek and the Chicago Blackhawks.

The artwork was created by Frameworth, a Canadian-based memorabilia company, that’s been behind many Capitals STH’er gifts in the past.

The Capitals most recently commissioned the company to frame part of the net Ovechkin scored his 709th career goal with when he passed Mike Gartner on the NHL’s all-time goals list.