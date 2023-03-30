Nonexistent third period helps sink Caps in shootout loss at home: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals hosted the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night and it wasn’t the prettiest hockey game in the world. Just two total goals between the two sides in regulation brought things to overtime and eventually a shootout which New York prevailed in.
At least the OT period was fun.
Sheary's current four-game point streak is one game shy of matching his career long of five games, which he has accomplished twice with Washington (12/23/22 – 1/3/23: 1g, 7a; 12/10/21 – 12/19/21: 2g, 4a).
