Capitals outlasted by divisional foes in defensive showdown: Islanders beat Caps 2-1 (SO)

The Washington Capitals hosted the New York Islanders for some late-season Metropolitan Division action. The Caps could play spoiler a bit for the Isles down the stretch as they have one more scheduled matchup after this one and the Isles’ lead on the first wild-card playoff spot in the East is just three points.
Pierre Engvall opened the scoring with a very leaky goal on Darcy Kuemper. Conor Sheary tied things up with a wicked backhander.
Nothing in overtime so to the shootout we went.
Islanders beat Caps 2-1.
The Caps will get right back to it tomorrow against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning are primed for a first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs which is kinda hilarious.
