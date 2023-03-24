Jenner Jensen won the in-arena shooting challenge, and even Ovi was impressed

The Capitals hosted Women in Hockey Night on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks, and a very special guest came to show her own athletic skills.

Jenner Jensen, wife of defenseman Nick Jensen, participated in the in-arena ‘Top Shot Challenge’ during a break in play, hitting all nine targets within 30 seconds. She even got the attention of the Capitals’ bench, with players watching her performance from the jumbotron.

ATTN Jenner Jensen: are you free for a contract? Nobody was more excited to see Nick Jensen’s wife Jenner absolutely KILL this shooting challenge than…Alex Ovechkin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EylvMfdomJ — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 24, 2023

After Jenner shot a buzzer-beater at the last target to win the challenge, Alex Ovechkin raised his stick, grinning while looking over at her proud husband Nick. Jenner got stick taps from much of the Capitals’ lineup, who paid close attention to her display.

Postgame, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic asked head coach Peter Laviolette about Jenner’s shots.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an entire NHL bench watching a Jumbotron, when Nick’s wife was up there,” said El-Bashir, laughing. “What did you think of that?”

“Sharpshooter,” Laviolette responded with a smile. “Sharpshooter for sure. I think she got it right under the buzzer, so we’ll give it to her.”

Jenner Jensen is quite the athlete herself: she was an All-American basketball player in high school, where she scored 1,634 points in her career. Before taking on the challenge Thursday night, she worked with Nick, who she first met when she was five, to perfect her technique.

Loved seeing Jenner Jensen crush the slap shot challenge tonight! Looks like all of that practice really paid off. 📸: jennerjensen12 on instagram pic.twitter.com/391DN23qnN — Katie Adler (@That_WriterGirl) March 24, 2023

While competing, Jenner wore a Women in Hockey jersey, designed by Kimberly Sass of SASS STUDIO, a former Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association goaltender and current PWHPA board member. The jerseys worn by players during warmups, as well as signed pucks featuring Sass’ designs, are available for auction through noon on March 31st. Proceeds will go to the Monumental Sports and Entertainment Foundation, who will make a donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation to benefit girls and women’s sports in the DMV.

Headline photo: @Capitals/Instagram