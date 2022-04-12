Jenner Jensen announces birth of couple’s second child, Leon

The Jensen family just got one bundle of joy bigger.

“Leon Theodore Jensen joined us today. We love you little Leo ♥️,” Jenner Jensen wrote on Instagram.

Jenner shared three photos from the hospital.

Jenner gave birth earlier on the day on Monday. Leon will be the younger brother of Lorenzo Jenner, who was born in March of 2020.

Nick and Jenner Jensen are the rare couple who have known each other virtually their entire lives. They first met when they were five-years-old and were next-door neighbors in Rogers, Minnesota. Eighteen years later, Nick proposed after the couple both went to St. Cloud State together along with Nic and Paige Dowd.

Congratulations, Nick and Jenner!